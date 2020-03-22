Mumbai trains to come to a halt amid Coronavirus lockdown

In the first time in its history, the lifeline of Mumbai will completely come to a halt for eight days from tonight so as all other trains on Indian Railways, except goods traffic.

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway, etc. shall be cancelled till the 12 midnight of 31.03.2020.

However, the bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue up to midnight of 22.03.2020.

An official notification said trains which had already commenced their journey, prior to 4 am hrs of 22.03.2020, will run-up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for the passengers, who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations.

It added that to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue.

To make it more convenient for passengers, a full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till 21.06.2020. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate a hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations.