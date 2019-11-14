Mumbai: Transfer on hold, 275 police sub-inspectors forced to work under juniors

An ego clash between the state's director general of police (DGP) and Mumbai's police commissioner (CP), who hold the same rank, has forced close to 300 cops to work under their juniors and batchmates despite being promoted at the same time, said an officer.

On August 30, 1,570 police sub inspectors (PSI), including 525 from Mumbai, of the batches 106, 107 and 108 were promoted to the assistant police inspector (API) rank across the state. Of the 525 officers posted in Mumbai, 275 were given transfer out of city along with the promotion, both of which have not yet taken effect.

While 250 officers have been coming to work with an additional star and availing benefits like increments since the promotion, the 275 officers still stuck at the PSI post in city have been forced to take orders from their subordinates and batchmates. Angry over the delay in transfer, more than 70 PSIs have gone on sick leave.

"The police department is about discipline and the rank of an officer holds immense importance. When the officers are promoted together but for some reason their juniors are promoted first, the seniors have to work under them and obey their orders to maintain the discipline. And that hurts," said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Officers, who still await their transfer orders, said the DGP had written to the Mumbai CP twice since promoting the PSIs but the commissioner refused to release the officers owing to bandobast of Navratri, Diwali and state assembly election held last month.

Angry over delay in being released from the PSI post, several officers have gone on sick leave. Our demand is that the transfer orders should be released immediately," said another officer.

A source from DGP's office told mid-day, "The DG office is responsible only to issue the promotion order, which was sent to the all the districts and cities. It is now the responsibly of district or city officers to implement the orders. If the officers are not released from Mumbai postings then Mumbai police is answerable for this."

Senior officers from Mumbai remained unavailable for comment despite several calls and messages.

