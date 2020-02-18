Mumbai: Transgender constable Lalit Salve hitched after gender reassignment

Lalit Salve, 32, born Lalita, who shot to the limelight in 2018, after going public with his struggle to transform into a man, got married in his hometown, Beed, on Sunday. Lalit's wife, Seema, a third year Arts student, had been keenly following Lalit's transition from Lalita.

Lalit's transition from Lalita, a woman constable from Beed, had started in April 2018. A month later, he sought the government's permission for the surgery, and to continue as a male constable afterwards. After going through a series of medical procedures, Salve stepped into a new phase of his life last year and he rejoined the service. And since then, his family has been looking for a suitable bride for him.

"My parents were thinking I was getting too old for marriage, so they were looking for a girl," said Salve, chuckling. "Finally, a relative told them about Seema. I was sceptical about any woman accepting me after my transformation. I could understand how difficult it would be for anyone to digest the fact that I have become a man from a woman through surgery. But, Seema proved me wrong," he added.

"When we first met, I asked whether she knows everything about me, to my surprise, she knew all the details about my struggle and procedures, she revealed that she was reading about it very keenly, this not only relieved me but helped me from having any prejudices about her," added Lalit.



Lalit Salve with parents

After discussing everything in detail, we gave the green signal for marriage and finally tied the knot on February 16 at Aurangabad. "My wife, Seema, is studying Arts in Aurangabad and is in the third year. We will initially move to Majalgaon. After getting a transfer that is due, I will change my location accordingly," he added.

When asked about his entire journey from Lalita to Lalit, Salve said he was thankful to every person who helped him. "I have invited all these people to my wedding reception on February 23. Dr Rajat Kapoor, who had performed the surgeries, will also be coming," he said, adding that right now he just wants to spend some time with his wife. "My life has gone through many ups and downs until now, so for few days, I just want to be with my wife, relax and think about the future, Salve said.

