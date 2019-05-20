Mumbai travel: Late afternoon Forest Walk to Shilonda

things-to-do

Keeping in mind the early sunrises, hot daytime temperatures, and late sunsets, Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli, Mumbai has initiated guided nature treks starting late in the afternoon and culminating in the evening.



The trail starts as the air gets cooler and as birds and other animals go into a frenzy of activity before winding up their daily schedules and settling for the night. While the diurnal life forms wind themselves up, the nocturnal animals are about to begin their shifts and that adds to the fun as well.

These walks are designed in such a way that they will culminate on the Kanheri hills and offer the participants panoramic views of the 'city-forest' scape. SGNP's naturalists will further enhance the experience with interesting sightings as well as bits and pieces of natural history and nature information. Participants can get their own supply of cool lemonade or hot tea and coffee (in a thermos flask) as sun-downers.

Venue: Nature Information Centre.

Date: Sunday, 26 May 2019

Age Group: Open for All.

Itinerary:

03.30 PM - Assemble at the Nature Information Center, SGNP for registrations.

04.00 PM - Depart to the forest in SGNP vehicle.

04.15 PM - Start walking for nature trail.

06.30 PM - Depart from SGNP in SGNP vehicle.

Charges: Rs 550 per participant.

Charges inclusive of Nature Trail fees, Internal Transport, Naturalist Charges.

Charges don't include the main gate entry fee to SGNP.

Instructions:

Wear proper walking shoes. No sandals or slippers, please.

Carry an ample amount of water for yourself.

Cap or a hat is advisable in this season.

Refrain carrying costly items (except cameras) and jewellery for the trek.

A dry snack or an energy bar might be a great inclusion in your backpack

Registrations

Please register here: https://forms.gle/8Q69Qzzy1joZu3cx9

Nature Information Center (NIC)

Phone: 022-2886 8686

