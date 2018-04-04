Mumbai: Travel time between CSTM and Panvel to be reduced by 15 minutes

Following upgrade of tracks, rly authorities to increase train speed from 80 kmph to 105



This will enable Central Railway to run the new Bombardier class trains on the Harbour line. Representational Image

Things are about to speed up between CSMT and Panvel. The Central Railway said yesterday that the travel time between the two stations will come down by 15 minutes as the train speeds are set to increase from 80 kmph to 105 kmph, following completion of work to upgrade tracks.

"We have completed work of upgrading tracks and can raise the existing speed from 80 kmph to 105 kmph. We have already sent the plans and proposals to the Railway Board, and these will be sanctioned soon. This will enable us to run the new Bombardier class trains on Harbour line," said S K Jain, divisional railway manager, adding there was a marginal rise in punctuality, by two per cent, and a reduction in failures compared to last year.

Jain said CR is contemplating extending Panvel-Andheri services till Goregaon but has sought opinion on whether it should do it in one go or in a phased manner. He said the railways will finish putting up 40 escalators throughout the line in April, and there are plans to instal 214 more by March 31, 2019.

