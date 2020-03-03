Mumbai: Trees killed outside Worli school to promote Swachh Bharat hoarding

The trees that were chopped outside a school on Worli sea face, with the hoarding in the background. Pics/Ashish Raje

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray is very vocal when it comes to environmental damage. This was especially seen when trees were chopped at Aarey to make way for the Metro 3 car shed. But ironically, trees were recently illegally chopped in his constituency, Worli, so that, as locals claim, a Swachh Bharat hoarding could be clearly seen.

Locals claim that the trees have been cut deliberately. A civic official said three trees were poisoned and a few were chopped. "Only trees coming in the way of the hoarding were not spared. This makes it amply clear that someone has purposely done this," said a local resident.

'Don't drag Aaditya into this'

Former Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde agreed that the trees on Worli sea face outside a civic-run school were killed recently so that the hoarding could be clearly seen. "I have asked people to come forward and complain so that an FIR can be lodged against the erring people. If no one comes forward, I will pursue the case," Shinde told mid-day.



A BMC official did not reveal the exact number of trees chopped but said three were poisoned and some others were cut

However, he said it would be wrong to drag Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray into the controversy merely because he is environment minister and represents Worli assembly constituency, where the trees were chopped.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also been vocal about damage to the environment, especially the cutting of trees. Before becoming CM, Thackeray Sr while speaking on cutting of trees for the Metro 3 car shed, had categorically stated that "murderers of trees" will not be spared when the Sena returns to power.

'No one will be spared'

Aware that the opposition could use this opportunity to embarrass Thackeray Jr, Sena leader Sachin Ahir has asked the local ward officials to take stern action against the erring people. Accordingly Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have initiated action as per provisions of the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

As per the law, those found guilty of cutting trees and branches without authorised permission from the tree authority, can be sentenced to imprisonment from a week to one year. Speaking to mid-day, Ahir said, "The BMC will take action according to norms. No one will be spared for this cruel act."

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Santosh Dhuri stated that if this is the situation in the constituency represented by Thackeray, one can imagine how things work in the rest of Mumbai. "Trees have always been killed or axed for commercial gains. This is just the tip of the ice berg. If one conducts an audit of reasons for which trees were chopped in Mumbai many such cases will come to the fore," Dhuri said. A senior civic official did not give out exact numbers, but mentioned that three trees were poisoned and some others were chopped at Worli sea face. Stating all this has been done without taking approvals from the concerned authorities, the official said, "We are in the process of identifying the culprits and initiating legal action." It is being said that the hoarding stands on land owned by the Public Works Department (PWD), but the BMC is vetting this.

Environmentalist Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti said, "At many places in Mumbai trees are chopped or their branches are cut so that commercial hoardings or banners are seen. If the same thing is happening in the constituency of the environment minister then it's more shocking and I hope he asks the authorities to take action against those responsible."

2,170

Approx no. of trees cut for Metro 3 yard

