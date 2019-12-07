Mumbai: Trials fail to solve Vakola-WEH bridge issue

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Unable to find alternatives that can aid smooth vehicular movement, traffic cops have allowed the dilapidated bridge on Hans Bhugra Marg to remain open for now. The road has the traffic police perplexed and they are not sure exactly how to come up with alternatives.

Traffic police are nevertheless in constant touch with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to work out a solution. A bridge on the Hans Bhugra Marg, which connects the Western Express Highway (WEH) with the CST Road in Vakola was declared dilapidated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in March. The bridge was supposed to shut on November 23. However, various trials of diverting traffic during morning and evening peak hours resulted in chaos with vehicles being stuck for stretches up to 1 km.

"We have tried our best but there has been no fruitful outcome so far. We are in talks with MMRDA officials to figure out what else we can do," said a traffic cop. It will take 11 months for a new bridge to come up in place of the dilapidated one. "We have put up various signs on the way to make people aware of possible diversions. This can help motorists choose diversions when we shut the bridge," said another traffic police officer. During trials, the bridge's closure jammed the entire CST Road till Raza junction and the Vakola Pipeline Road. "A pillar for the extension of the SCLR bridge is also being constructed on the CST Road. The shutting of the bridge will cause even more chaos. Hence, we are taking more time," said another officer.

