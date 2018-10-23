Mumbai: Trio stabs juvenile accused of 2013 Shakti Mills gang rape

crime

According to the Mumbai police, the juvenile accused in the 2013 Shakti Mills gang rape was externed from the city limits in July this year

Akash Jadhav

In an unexpected turn of events in the Shakti Mills gang-rape case, unidentified men stabbed Akash Jadhav, who was the juvenile accused in the 2013 incident, near Trimurti Mandira at Agripada in the wee hours of Monday. Following the incident, Jadhav was immediately rushed to Nair hospital.

According to the police, Jadhav was externed from the city limits in July this year. Cops suspect the role of three people – Akash Kale, Danish and one of their accomplices – in the attack. A police officer said, "About one-and-a-half months back, Jadhav had attacked Kale following a tiff between them. Kale might have attacked Jadhav with the help of two of his friends to take revenge. Jadhav has sustained injuries to his stomach."

The police have registered an FIR against the trio under various sections of the Mumbai Police Act. One of the major questions that this incident has raised is how Jadhav was found in the city limits when the police had externed him after they found his involvement in various criminal activities. According to police records, between July 2017 and March 2018, Jadhav was found to be allegedly involved in a number of criminal cases. Of these, two cases were registered at Agripada and two others at N M Joshi police stations respectively. These include cases of attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, assault and blackmailing.

The Shakti Mills case

Jadhav (who was 17 years old then) and four others had sexually assaulted an 18-year-old photojournalist of a magazine at the Shakti Mills on July 31, 2013. In July 2014, the Juvenile Justice Board had ordered that Jadhav be sent to Nashik Borstal School for three years. In July 2017, he was released from the juvenile detention centre.

Also Read: Mumbai: Shakti Mills rapist held for threatening man with a gun

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates