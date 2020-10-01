Mumbai: Tripartite contest for annual BMC committee elections

The yearly process of electing chairpersons for various committees in the BMC has turned into an interesting tripartite contest, as Congress as well as the BJP filed nomination forms along with Shiv Sena on Wednesday. The moves come after the recent decision of the Bombay High Court. Otherwise, the elections were unopposed for the past three years.

The nomination of new members and the election of chairpersons for various committees including the prestigious Standing Committee (which approves all financial proposal and payments) held in March every year, got postponed this year due to the lockdown. It was just a routine election till now as the Sena has the maximum members in every committee, and BJP and Congress didn't field anyone.

After the alliance of the Congress, NCP and SP with the Sena on the state level, BJP started playing the opposition's role and filed forms for the election of the Standing as well as the Education Committee. "We are going to field candidates for the chairperson's post of all the committees," said Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson.

The HC recently dismissed a petition filed by BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde, seeking the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJP is thinking of approaching the Supreme Court. "The Congress doesn't want to take any risk and that's why they are contesting the elections," said an insider.

While Sena filed the nominations of Yashwant Jadhav for the Standing Committee and Sandhya Doshi for the Education Committee, BJP nominated Makrand Narvekar for the Standing and Surekha Patil for Education Committee. Congress corporator Asif Zakaria is contesting the Standing Committee and Sangita Handore is contesting the Education Committee.

