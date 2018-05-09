Mumbai: Truck driver crushes biker to death in Dongri

The victim, who has been identified as Kalpesh Dharod, was riding was riding on his bike in Dongri when he was hit by the truck

In a fatal accident, a truck driver crushed a biker to death in South Mumbai. While the truck driver fled the spot of the accident, he surrendered himself to the the police on Monday.

The victim, who has been identified as Kalpesh Dharod, was riding was riding on his bike in Dongri when he was hit by the truck. The accident took place around 1pm in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the truck driver, Islauddin Shaikh, was arrested and prodeced before the court on Tuesday.

A report in the Indian Express quotes senior inspector Sandeep Bagdikar from the Dongri police station as having stated, "Dharod was rushed to JJ Hospital by our patrolling officials. However, he was declared brought dead. He used to work as a manager with a transport firm and was in south Mumbai for some work."

Shaikh claimed to have lost control of his speeding vehicle. A case has been registered against Sheikh under sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

