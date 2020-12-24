Mumbai: 800 truckers who bring farm produce to APMC market accuse govt of denying parking

Trucks carrying farm produce arrive at the APMC market in Vashi from different parts of the country. File pic

Transporters and over 800 truckers bringing farm produce to the APMC market in Vashi have accused the government of denying them a parking space. These drivers had been parking their trucks for loading and unloading at a plot which has now been earmarked for a housing project.

Transport bodies said truckers and traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) wholesale market, the main source of vegetables and food products for Mumbai, are suffering losses as loading and unloading of goods are being done at random spots.

"We vehemently protest against the change of the status of the land near APMC market from its earlier mandate of truck parking to building of residences under PM Awas Yojana," said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee and former president of the All-India Motor Transport Congress.

The transport body has urged APMC authorities to provide a solution to their problem. Truckers said the plot is about 4-5 acres and it was reserved for housing without their knowledge. They fear of being fined by civic officials. "We had hoped that this land allotted for commercial vehicle parking would be developed for the purpose intended for, but to our dismay the entire objective is changed without taking the affected transporters into confidence," Kultaran Singh Atwal, president AIMTC stated in the petition.

Kultaran Singh said vehicles from different parts of the country come to the APMC market daily. "The parking at the said plot of land has been stopped for quite some time and now this piece of land is now being used for development of residential flats, which is unfair," he mid-day.

Transporters also fear that the lack of parking space will lead to road safety issues as the vehicles will now line up on roads. Kultaran Singh added, "We have always maintained that adequate and secured parking should be a part of the urban planning process and it is imperative to avoid congestion and road accidents. All India Motor Transport Congress has now flagged this issue with everyone concerned and hopes to get a positive response." Mumbai APMC secretary AK Chavan said that they were aware of the problem and have informed planning body CIDCO about it. "We are expecting a response," Chavan said.

4-5acres

Size of plot that was being used for parking trucks

