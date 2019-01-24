Mumbai: Trust takes charge of mayor's bungalow on Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary

national

The BMC leased the land on which it stands, to the trust for the Bal Thackeray National Memorial; the CM was present at the handover

Members of the Thackeray family at the mayor's bungalow

The Mayor's bungalow at Shivaji Park was handed over to the Bal Thackeray National Memorial Trust yesterday, on the late Shiv Sena founder's birth anniversary. A Ganesh puja was performed in the bungalow. As if to try and win the Sena over with an eye on the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the bungalow on the occasion.

Leased to trust

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officially leased the land on which the bungalow stands, for 30 years to the trust for a nominal annual rent of R1. The sign outside the bungalow no longer says 'Mayor bungalow,' but 'Bal Thackeray National Memorial'. An image of the memorial was also unveiled on Wednesday.



The sign outside the mayor's bungalow now says Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial

The heritage grade II-B bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar is said to be close to Bal Thackeray's heart and hence was chosen by the trust for the memorial. The official hand over of the property measuring about 11,500 square feet, was done in the presence of several Sena leaders, former mayors, and members of the Thackeray family, by BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. mid-day had recently reported about Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar shifting to his new official residence at the Byculla zoo.

With the Sena reportedly organising a special screening of the movie Thackeray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the CM clearing the decks to allot a fund of R100 crore for the trust, the Sena and BJP are looking to amend the ties between them before the election, said sources.



(Left to right) BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, President of the Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Plot in CRZ

The plot for the memorial, however, falls in the Coastal Regulation Zone and hence needs special attention from the environment department. This is why it has also been criticised. The trust is awaiting permissions from the environment ministry as the design for the memorial has been finalised.

According to the reports the existing mayor's bungalow will not be demolished and the memorial is likely to be underground. Sena sources had revealed that there would be a permanent exhibition in the form of an art gallery within the bungalow where Thackeray's cartoons, glimpses of his political career as well as his ideology, will be put on display. There will also be a seminar hall, library and utilities such as a cafeteria. The memorial may not have a statue of Thackeray, as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was not keen having it there," revealed Sena sources.

