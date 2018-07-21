Mumbai: Tummy troubles land 87 women inmates from Byculla jail inmates in hospital

Doctors say food or water contamination most likely the reason behind so many women being admitted to hospital over complaints of vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomachache and nausea

The inmates, that include two pregnant women and a four-month-old baby, are undergoing treatment at JJ hospital. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A possible case of food or water contamination landed 87 inmates of the Byculla jail - 85 women of the 321 women inmates, one man and one four-month-old child - in JJ hospital on Friday morning, after they complained of vomiting, diarrhea, stomachache and nausea. Those admitted to the hospital also include two pregnant women and a four-month-old child. FDA has collected food and water samples from Byculla jail to test them for bacteria. All the patients rushed to the hospital are stable and have been kept under observation for the next 48 hours.

Blood samples collected

The inmates began having tummy troubles on Thursday night and were given initial treatment inside jail. However, the ailments persisted, after which they were rushed to JJ Hospital at 9.40 am on Friday. By 2 pm, as many as 81 women prisoners were admitted, including two pregnant women, in their 24th and 18th week respectively, and a four-month-old child. Over 35 resident doctors have been deputed for the treatment of the inmates.

Doctors have collected their blood samples to diagnose their blood count, liver function, and the level of urea. "We need to run multiple tests to understand the cause of the complications. We're trying to understand whether this was a bacterial infection caused by water or food," said Dr Mukund Tayade, dean, JJ Hospital.

This massive outbreak comes a few days after a male inmate was found suffering from cholera. Inspector general (prison) Rajvardhan Sinha said, "On July 15, in the male section of the jail, three to four inmates complained of severe abdominal pain. They were treated at JJ Hospital and of one of them had symptoms of cholera. When we informed concerned authorities about this, doctors from the state health department distributed doxycycline 100 mg to all inmates and the entire jail staff on July 19... We will examine the report sent by the all the authorities, and then take a call about establishing responsibility," said Sinha.

No drug complications

However, doctors have ruled out the possibility of a drug reaction causing the complications. "These medicines don't cause such complications, so it is baseless to blame them on any kind of drug reaction," said Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine at JJ hospital. Asked if one of the jail's infamous inmates, Indrani Mukerjea, was among those admitted, jail officials clarified that while she'd also taken the medicine, her health is fine.

Presently, the inmates have been given intravenous medicines and antibiotics to prevent gastroenterological infections. Also, FDA has collected water and food samples from the jail to check for any possible cause of contamination. FDA commissioner Pallavi Darade confirmed the development. The jail administration has also sent water, food and medicine samples for examination and is awaiting a the report. Meanwhile, a massive cleanliness drive was carried out in the jail on Friday as a precautionary measure.

321

Total no. of women inmates in Byculla jail

35

No. of resident doctors deputed for the treatment of the inmates

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates