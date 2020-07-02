Mumbai: Tungareshwar sanctuary, SGNP, to remain closed for tourists

Nature lovers will have to wait longer to visit both the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) because the authorities concerned have no plans of opening them up soon in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Speaking to mid-day, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), Wildlife, Sunil Limaye said, "The number of COVID-19 cases is high in Mumbai and adjoining areas and hence, the SGNP and TWS will remain closed for visitors as a precautionary measure. Once the situation starts improving, we might take a decision to open both the places for tourists."

Both the parks are major tourist attractions during the rainy season and around this time they witness a huge footfall. Anticipating that people might visit these places, the authorities shut them down on March 17 to prevent spread of the novel Coronavirus. According to Forest Department officials, due to the closure they are losing R3.5 lakh on an average daily in terms of revenue. They earn the amount through sale of entry tickets, tiger-lion safari etc.

While the Thane Creek Flamingo sanctuary remains shut during monsoon, as boat rides are not operational during the season, many nature lovers visit the Bhandup pumping station area of the sanctuary for birding, but the authorities have made it clear that the area will remain closed for the public.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of the Mangroves Cell, Virendra Tiwari said, "The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary remains shut for tourists during monsoon as we cannot conduct the boat rides. We have increased patrolling in the Bhandup pumping station area and people should not try to enter the sanctuary because even that will remain closed."

