Mumbai: Two admitted to hospital after Juhu beach mishap

Representational Image

Two people, including a life guard and a woman, were rushed to Cooper Hospital after a passenger boat allegedly capsized near Juhu beach. Their condition is currently said to be stable.

However, at the time of going to press, the Mumbai Fire Brigade hadn't yet confirmed the incident. "We have not received any official confirmation about the same. But according to unconfirmed reports, a woman fell into the sea while travelling on a private boat, after which she was rushed to Cooper Hospital." When contacted, the assistant medical officer of the hospital identified the duo as Neeta Bhanushali, 42, and Prakash Jadhav, 32. "Both patients are stable, but continue to be admitted. Relatives of the woman might shift her to a private hospital," another doctor said.

