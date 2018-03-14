Mumbai: Two Bombay Dyeing plots, four others sealed for non-payment of dues

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed six properties over non-payment of property tax worth a total of Rs 17.61 crore



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed six properties over non-payment of property tax worth a total of Rs 17.61 crore. The sealed properties include two plots of Bombay Dyeing Group, a plot owned by GM Group of Creators in Parel on which construction work was on, and Gokul Shopping Centre in Borivli.

Civic officials said Bombay Dyeing owes BMC Rs 8.54 crore and Rs 4.45 crore for its two plots, GM Group of Creators has not paid Rs 1.40 crore, Mayur Builders in Sewri Rs 6.35 lakh, Gokul Shopping Centre Rs 90.21 lakh, and Aristo Developers in Mulund has not paid Rs 2.24 crore.

A senior civic official said, "We have pasted notice copies on these properties and sealed the premises. If the owners don't respond, we will initiate our last step of attachment of properties. After attachment, the civic body can auction the property to recover the amount owed."

Besides these six, BMC had also sealed four other properties for pending dues of Rs 1.22 crore. These, however, were unsealed as the owners later paid up. Last week, the civic body had sealed seven properties for not paying property tax to the tune of Rs 28 crore.

