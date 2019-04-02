Mumbai: Two brothers killed as water tank atop cart collapses

national

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Chinchan village in Wadvani tehsil in the district, over 380 kilometres from Mumbai

Representational Image

Two children were crushed to death after a water tank placed on a bullock cart collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Chinchan village in Wadvani tehsil in the district, over 380 kilometres from Mumbai, an official said.

"Jaidev Bajirao Rathod (8) and his brother Avishkar (4) were playing on a swing tied to one end of the cart. The tank was kept on the cart. The cart got dis-balanced when the siblings sat on the swing at the same time.

The tank came crashing down on the two minors, killing them instantly," he said. He said people in the vicinity who heard the tank crash rushed to pull out the children but in vain.

Beed, like several other parts of Marathwada, is facing severe water shortage and people buy water at high rates and store them in such tanks, an official said. An accidental death report has been filed at the local police station, he added.

