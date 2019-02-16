Mumbai: Two dead, one injured after falling off train at Kalwa

national

All three were on their way to their workplace in Kurla when the mishap happened

Two people died while one person was seriously injured after falling off a running train between Mumbra and Kalwa stations on Friday morning. All three were on their way to their workplace in Kurla when the mishap happened. The Thane GRP are yet to find out how they fell off the train.

The deceased have been identified as Naved Shaikh and Imran Ali Shaikh, both residents of Mumbra. The third person is yet to be identified. On Thursday morning, they had boarded the train from Mumbra, which was already packed when it arrived. As the train was about to reach Kalwa station, the three, who were probably hanging on to the door, fell off the train. Naved and Imran died before admission to hospital. The third person is badly injured, GRP officers said.

The Thane GRP said, "We admitted the one who survived at Civil hospital. The other two were declared dead before admission. We had received a call from the motorman of the down side local train and from a passenger about the mishap. We are yet to take the statements of the people who were in the train at the time of the accident."

