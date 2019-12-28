Search

Mumbai: Two die, one missing in Ghatkopar fire incident

Published: Dec 28, 2019, 09:51 IST | ANI |

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday

Two people including a woman died while one went missing after a fire broke out at a factory in Ghatkopar area on Friday evening, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday.

Earlier, Vijaykumar Panigrahi, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said that the fire has been controlled and cooling operations are underway.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, further details in this regard are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
mid-day exclusive: Ugly graffiti war breaks out on Varsha wall

mid-day exclusive: Ugly graffiti war breaks out on Varsha wall