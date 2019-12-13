Mumbai: Two dozen people in Borivli hospital after eating food at birthday party

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Over two dozen people including 4 children were rushed to the Bhagwati municipal hospital in Borivali on Wednesday and Thursday as they suffered from food poisoning after attending a birthday party.

According to civic officials from R Central ward, all the patients attended a birthday party of a one-year-old Aradhya Singh on Tuesday night where they had biryani and cake in Kandarpada, Dahisar. By Wednesday evening, they all started vomiting and suffering from loose motions.

"The Singh family had brought the cake from a shop and had hired a cook to prepare the biryani at home. We still don't know if there was a problem with the biryani or the cake. FDA officials have collected samples and the probe is underway," said a civic official.

The official, however, pointed out that the cake was ordered from — Maanvi cake shop which does not possess a health license. "The shop has opened up just a couple of months ago and has an FDA license but not the health license. We had issued them a notice on November 20 and again on Wednesday after the incident took place," the official added.

Sunil Singh, father of one of the patients, two-year-old Ahan Singh said, "He started vomiting and had a high fever. When we realised that his fever wasn't decreasing, we took him to the hospital where we saw other guests from the party were already admitted," he said.

Dr Pramod Nagarkar, chief medical officer at Bhagwati Hospital said the patients are in a stable condition and that they would be discharged by Friday evening. Sanjay Patil, from MHB Colony police station, said, "The FDA officials said that they need 7-14 days to test the samples. After that we will file a police complaint and take action against those responsible," he said.

