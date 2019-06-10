Mumbai: Two drown in separate incidents

national

In first incident, Mahesh Maruti Shinde (40) drowned off Godrej chowpatty around 2.30 pm, an official said

Representational picture

In separate incidents, two persons, including a boy, drowned in the Arabian sea off Juhu beach and Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday, police said. In first incident, Mahesh Maruti Shinde (40) drowned off Godrej chowpatty around 2.30 pm, an official said.

Fire brigade and police rushed to scene and his body was recovered after some time, he said. In the second incident, 11-year-old boy Bhairava Ramesh Baria drowned off Marine Drive around 3.15 pm, the official, said. He was declared dead at a state-run hospital, he said.

