Mumbai: Two drown while taking selfie at Bhatpada Lake in Virar

In an untoward incident, two people drowned at Virar's Bhatpada Lake on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Mangesh Rane (25) and Suryakant Suvarna (34). The two visited the lake for a picnic along with eight of their friends, all in their mid-20s, from Jogeshwari.

According to police sources, the two were trying to take a selfie while standing on the edge of the lake when they slipped and fell into the water. Their friends immediately informed the police. The alleged incident took place at around 4 pm, a police official said.

The bodies of the two deceased were fished out of the lake by night and sent for an autopsy. The Virar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and have begun the investigation.

