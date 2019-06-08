Mumbai: Two found dead with ten bottles of insecticide in Girgaon
The Marine Drive police said that they have asked all police stations in the state for information required for the identification of the victims
Two unidentified bodies, of a man and a woman, were found by pedestrians on a pavement near Mafatlal Bath, Girgaon on Friday. There were ten empty bottles of insecticides beside them.
As per the police, local residents who were on a morning walk at around 5.30 am on Friday, when they saw the two persons lying unconscious on the pavement with a number of insecticides next to them.
They called the police and rushed them to the GT hospital where they were declared dead before admission. A police officer from Marine Drive police station told Mumbai Mirror, "Prima facie, they committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance."
The official also confirmed that while the woman was in her thirties, the man was in her forties. The police official said, "We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter as no phones or possessions of the victims have been found."
He also added that usually family and relatives wait for 24 hours before registering a missing person's complaint. “We have circulated their photographs. As soon as a complaint is lodged at any police station in the state, we will act."
