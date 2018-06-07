Mumbai: Two gigs to catch on June 8

Two gigs to catch tonight

Amp it up

Turn your mundane Thursday into an entertaining one with Voctornica, an a cappella band, that doesn't need high-end amplifiers or musical instruments. The only thing they need is there vocal chords to woe you with beautiful symphonies.

TIME: 8.30 pm onwards

AT: Hard Rock Café, Andheri West.

CALL: 26743901

COST: Rs 500

Get ready to groove

Enjoy a gig with an array of popular musicians such as bass guitarist Mohini Dey (in pic), Ranjit Barot, Ashwin Shrinivasan and Shanon Donald to name a few. Spend the evening grooving to funky tunes and fun cocktails.

TIME: 10 pm onwards

AT: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL: 24970740

COST: Rs 300

