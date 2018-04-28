Mumbai: Two killed in toilet collapse at a chawl in Bhandup

Few people were also trapped under the debris, who were later rescued by fire brigade personnel

Two people died after the roof and wall of a community toilet at a chawl in suburban Bhandup collapsed on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 6 am. Police officials identified the deceased as Lobaben Jetwa (42) and Babulal Dewase (45). Few people were also trapped under the debris. They were later rescued by fire brigade personnel.

Two of them were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital but they died while undergoing treatment," said Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII. He said that a case of accidental death had been registered and further investigation into the cause of the toilet collapse was underway.

