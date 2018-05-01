Mumbai: Two men allowed into women's washroom at Bandra railway station

No arrests have been made since the complaint was filed six months ago by RTI activist Shakil Ahmed Shaikh

Representational Picture

The Government Railway Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor for allowing two men to use the ladies section of a public washroom at the the Bandra railway station. The incident occured on platform number 3 of the station.

No arrests have been made since the complaint was filed six months ago by RTI activist Shakil Ahmed Shaikh. While reporting the same, Shaikh had also brought the crime to the notice of railway minister Piyush Goyal.

A report in the Times of India quotes Shaikh as having stated, "Passengers started queueing up at the washroom. Around 3pm, the queue of male passengers was particularly long. The contractor permitted two male passengers to use the ladies' washroom."

The TOI report further quotes him as having added, "I questioned the contractor on how men could be allowed to use the ladies' washroom. I also shot a video on my cellphone, which shows a woman passenger waiting outside the washroom while a male passenger emerges from it. The contractor defended his action and claimed that there were too many male passengers in the queue. I asked him who was to be held responsible if a woman passenger stepped in and was harassed."

Sheikh submitted his video evidence, in the form of a CD, to the Bandra GRP. The two men, who are alleged to have used the ladies washroom, have been identified as 28-year-old Roshankumar Gupta and 32-year-old Noor Islam Shaikh. Based on a preliminary investigation, the contractor has been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Watch Video: Man Traps Dog In Washroom Seemingly For Sexual Abuse

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates