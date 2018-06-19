Mumbai: Two men crushed to death by Express train while crossing rail tracks

A train crushed them to death when they tried to make their way through a shut level crossing

Mangled remains of the Scooty Amrish and Ramcharan were travelling on

Either these two men were in extreme hurry for reasons best known to them, or they were foolish enough to cross a shut level crossing at the Diva railway station just before an express train was to make its way.

Result: The train ran over the duo, killing them on the spot. Though the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) has managed to identify the deceased, they are yet to trace their families. Police sources said the duo – Amrish and Ramcharan – were labourers and had recently started working in the Diva area. For this, they had also shifted to the same locality.

Jayesh Salve, an eyewitness, who was waiting for the train to pass, said, "The duo were on a Scooty. They first slid the two-wheeler from below the gate, which had already been shut. I thought they would stop there. But, the moment they started the Scooty and tried to cross the tracks, the express train ran over them."

Speaking to mid-day, Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector of Thane GRP, said, "Our officials reached the spot immediately and took the duo to the nearest hospital. However, they were declared dead. They were crossing the track to get some equipment for repair work of a house, and the Scooty they were travelling on belonged to the owner. Even the two-wheeler has been completely damaged."

Meanwhile, Aadesh Bhagat, commuter railway group head of Diva, said, "We have seen many people crossing the tracks even when the gate is closed for trains to pass. This problem will only get solved when the Thane Municipal Corporation sanctions construction of a railway overbridge so that people can cross over to the other side."

