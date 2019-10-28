Mumbai: Two men nabbed for stealing parcels worth Rs 1.20 lakh from moving trains

Two men, who were a part a gang led by Shankar Mudaliar alias Anna from Chennai, were arrested by the railway police force for breaking into moving trains and stealing goods from moving trains in Kurla.

According to a report in The Times of India, the arrested were identified as Mohammed Imtiaz (20) and Mohammed Minnat (34), hailing from Jharkhand and were picked up for stealing goods worth Rs 1.20 lakhs from Mumbai-Gorakhpur Express in July. The duo told the police that they would enter the coaches, open the parcels and dump them out of moving trains. Once the train halts, they would go back to the spot where they dumped the items to collect them.

Officials on July 8 saw the doors of the goods coach of the train open when it reached Lokmanya Tilak Terminus along with a partition of an adjacent coach broken. Several parcels were found to be ripped open. Security officials were quoted saying that the gang used to break open the locks of the coaches. A railway police official said that atleast 15 parcels were found to be broken and some goods missing from the coach. He added that one parcel that earlier weighed 480kg was found to weigh only 380 kg after reaching the terminus here with some lighter parcels missing from the coach.

A theft case was registered against unknown people and an inquiry was launched that led them to Jalgaon where two men were arrested in Bhusaval in another case. They confessed to committing the crime with the help of Minnat and Imtiaz on Saturday. Shankar Mudaliar was arrested in August for his involvement in over 60 theft cases, officials were quoted in the report.

