Mumbai: Two men try committing suicide at Bandra Worli sea link, cops save them in time

Mumbai Police saved two men who were allegedly trying to commit suicide at Bandra Worli Sea Link on Sunday, said a report in The Indian Express.

While the police stopped a 20-year-old man who was about to jump, they rescued a 27-year-old man who had already jumped into the sea with the help of fire brigade officials and local fishermen.

According to the police, the Mumbai Police control room received a call around 5.02 pm on Sunday which said that a man had jumped into the sea from the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Eight minutes later, the police received another call where the caller said a man was standing on the fence of the Bandra Worli Sea Link and was about to jump into the sea.

An officer from Worli police station said, "As soon as we received the information, we sent a team to the spot following which our staffers spoke with the man who was standing on the boundary. They managed to convince him from committing suicide."

The man was identified as Pranav Pawar who is a resident of Thane. In his statement to the police, he said he had graduated recently but was struggling to get a job. His parents would often criticise him because of which he decided to take the extreme step. Pawar's parents were informed and he was handed over to them.

In the second case where the man had already jumped into the sea from Pole number 70, an officer said, "After saving Pawar, we went ahead and tried locating another man who had jumped into the sea. Minutes later, they spotted his hand following which we informed fire brigade officials who rushed to the spot." With the help of a rope, fire brigade officials were able to save him. "We asked him to hold the rope and wait for a while, after which local fishermen were asked to bring him to the shore in their boat," an officer said.

The 27-year-old was identified as Gudla Raviteja Ramesh who is a resident of Andhra Pradesh. He had come to the city a day ago and wanted to commit suicide as he had incurred a loss of Rs 70 lakh. The officer said, "Gudla had invested the money in a company and as the company went into losses, they refused to return his investment."

