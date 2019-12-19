Mumbai: Two-month-old boy reunited with grandparents after parents abandon him

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A two-month-old baby boy who was abandoned by his parents at the King Circle station was reunited with his grandparents by the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday. The boy's parents abandoned him as they claimed that they were not financially capable enough to provide for him, reported Indian Express.

The parents were identified through a DNA test. The baby was found on December 16 on a bench on the platform no 1, outside the first-class ladies' compartment. According to the GRP, he was wrapped in a cloth and had a torn photograph with an address scribbled on the back. The photograph shows him being held by a woman.

The GRP said that they checked the CCTV footage of the station and saw a sari-clad woman who covered her head with a pallu, leaving her baby. They also traced the address written in the photograph to Kandivli.

A team of police officers went to Kandivli and enquired about the woman in the photograph, after which they found the boy's parents, identified as Kavita Singh (21) and Samudam Singh (23). They were brought to the police station where they claimed to be the parents of the baby. To confirm the couple's claim, they conducted a DNA test on the couple and the infant that resulted to be positive.

A case was registered against the couple, charging them of abandoning the infant under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code. The couple was produced in court where it was ordered to hand the infant over to his grandparents, who were called from Patna to Mumbai.

A representative from the GRP said that even as the couple was charged with abandoning the child, they were not arrested, as they said they were not financially stable enough to provide for him.

