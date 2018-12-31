Mumbai: Two New Year's Eve parties you can choose from

things-to-do

On New Year's Eve, we take a look at two important parties that you could head to to celebrate with your friends

Head to this masquerade ball

Head to a masquerade party, which will be the first queer NYE bash that Inder Vhatwar is organising since Section 377 was decriminalised. "We had stopped partying in Mumbai in 2013, since cops would bother us, and so we relocated to Goa," shares Vhatwar. Props will be provided and there is no dress code. Festivities include a performance by Gogo Boys Hot Shorts with free vodka shots. But, entry is not restricted to just the community. "A group of 15 girls have already booked their passes, because they feel safer at these parties," he adds.

ON: December 31, 8.30pm to 3 am

AT: Forum, The Lalit Hotel, Andheri East.

CALL: 9820319195

COST: Rs 2,800 onwards

Groove to Spanish moves

If you enjoy Spanish music and can't get enough of its vibrant beats, the Nochevieja (the Spanish way of saying New Year's Eve or more specifically, 'Ole Year's Night') celebrations at this BKC space is ideal for you. While DJ Vrajesh will spin the disc, Raquel will showcase a flamenco performance, and you could even learn a few steps from her to help you when you get on the dance floor later. What's more, you get to try the Spanish tradition of the 12 grapes — you have to eat each grape, one at a time at midnight, one for each chime of the clock. Spaniards believe that if one successfully completes the feat, twelve months of prosperity and good luck await them. The outlet also promises a special surprise for guests at the stroke of midnight.

ON: December 31, 10pm to 2.30 am

AT: Uno Mas, Bandra Kurla Complex.

CALL: 30151926

COST: Rs 3,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates