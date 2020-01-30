Mumbai: Two of family die in car crash as driver dozes off

Two members of a family were killed, when their car crashed into a stationary police vehicle, in the wee hours of Wednesday at Pant Nagar.

Five other members of the family and their two neighbours, who were also in the car, were injured. They were returning from a satsang in Nashik. According to primary investigation, the driver dozed off, resulting in the mishap.

Police said the Dhamale family along with two neighbours, all residents of Vijay Nagar, Antop Hill, had gone to Nashik for a daylong ceremony on January 27. The family also volunteered in a mass wedding ceremonythere. "After completing the satsang, the family left Nashik between 5 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday. They halted at Kasara, had dinner, and resumed the journey," said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

Police saw accident

Sachin Dhamale, 38, was driving an Eco car, and his father Vishnu, 62, was sitting next to him with Vishwas, 10, (Sachin's son) on his lap.

"When the car reached Ghatkopar, Sachin dozed off, and the car went from the extreme right to the extreme left of the Eastern Express Highway," said another officer who was a witness to the accident. "We were standing at the side of the road with our mobile van," he added.

According to the cops, the incident occurred in 3 to 4 seconds, and they immediately rushed to the car to help. Hearing the sound, local residents also rushed to help. They took the injured to Rajawadi Hospital. Vishnu Dhamale was pronounced dead on arrival whereas Sachin died during treatment on Tuesday evening. Vishwas is also seriously injured and was shifted to Sion Hospital.

Offence registered

"We have registered an offence against the deceased, Sachin Dhamale," said Suhas Kamble, senior inspector of Pant Nagar Police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates