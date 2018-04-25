Mumbai: Two porters crushed under train while helping fallen passenger

The passenger and others who were helping him managed to dodge the oncoming train



Ramsatra Paswan and Hareram Rajbhar were trying to save Pangati Naidu (Below), Who had fallen off a train. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two porters were crushed under a train at Vasai station while they were helping a passenger who had fallen off a running local. The passenger and others who were helping him managed to dodge the oncoming train.

On Tuesday, around 8.30 pm, the passenger S Pangati Raj Naidu, 66, fell off a crowded Virar train and onto the tracks. On spotting that he was unable to move, four porters, a doctor, two policemen and the station master rushed to rescue him. As they loaded Naidu on a stretcher, another train approached them on the track. Most of them jumped into a drain by the tracks, but two of the porters were crushed under the train.

The deceased porters, Ramsatra Paswan, 50, and Hareram Rajbhar, 40, had both been working for the railways for over 40 years. They were taken to a private hospital, but were declared dead on arrival. Station master Manoj Chavan suffered injuries to his leg. Senior Inspector Vilas Chougule of Vasai GRP said, "We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further."

