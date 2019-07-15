Mumbai: Two rescued from drowning by lifeguards, teenage boy missing at Arnala beach

national

According to police sources, all three hailed from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and had visited Mumbai in order to see off their grandparents who were travelling to Haj on July 17.

1 of the victims. Pic/ Hanif Patel

Three people from a family based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh allegedly drowned at Arnala beach on Sunday evening. The lifeguard along with the fire brigade officials managed to rescue two of them while a 17-year-old boy is still missing. The local police, as well as the fire brigade officials, are searching for him.

The people who drowned at Arnala beach were identified as Heena Nazir Ahmad Ansari (26), Farhad Afreen Ansari(24) and Ahfaz Ansari(17).

The 25 members, who came from Jabalpur were staying at a relative's house in Bhiwandi. 17 of these people visited Arnala beach for a picnic on Sunday.

After they took a dip in the sea, they began to sink and could not gauge the depth. The fire brigade officials and the lifeguard immediately came to their rescue.

After they rescued Heena and Farhad Afreen, they sent them to the nearby Sanivini hospital in Virar). Farhad Afreen is currently out of danger while Heena’s condition is said to be critical. Ahfaz Ansari is still missing and the officials are conducting a search for him.

