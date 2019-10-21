Mumbai: Two runaway boys from Karnataka reunite with their parents at Kalyan

Scolded for ignoring studies, two teenage boys ran away from their homes in Karnataka and reached Kalyan. They reunited with their parents on Sunday after one of the boy’s parents contacted the railway police in Kalyan.

According to a report in The Times of India, 15-year-old boys boarded a train from Belur. The train’s next scheduled halt was to be in Kalyan, one of the parents of the boys contacted the railway police post in the railway station. According to the police, they sorted the photographs of the boys from their parents, and a constable at Kalyan station spotted them on between platforms 6 and 7 later on Sunday.

As they were spotted, the police informed the boys’ parents after which they left for Kalyan to bring the boys home. The police also said that one of the parents of the boys is the principal of a school in the town in Karnataka. As they were reunited with the parents, the boys were counseled before leaving from there.

