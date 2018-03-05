Mumbai: Two students assault woman constable in drunken rage at 7 am

Getting drunk at 7 in the morning has left two students with far worse trouble than a hangover - the Juhu police arrested the duo after they assaulted a woman constable who asked them to go home and sleep off the alcohol



Getting drunk at 7 in the morning has left two students with far worse trouble than a hangover — the Juhu police arrested the duo after they assaulted a woman constable who asked them to go home and sleep off the alcohol.

The accused, Gaurav Sharad Chandra Pagare, 29, and his friend Pratibha Rampal Singh, 26, were part of a drunk group that was creating a ruckus near JVPD around 7 am on Sunday. A local resident approached a few cops who were at a nakabandi nearby, and complained about the group. She told the police that the girls in the group were skimpily dressed, and one of them was lying on the road.

Noisy and violent

A woman constable then accompanied the complainant to the spot, and asked the group to go home, as they were making people uncomfortable. Instead of obeying her, the accused started fighting with her. The constable went back to the nakabandi and informed other cops about the group, and then returned to the spot with back-up. But the situation turned ugly, and following an argument, the group abused and manhandled the constable.

She suffered minor injuries on her face while trying to control the group The Juhu police arrested the duo and brought them to the police station. Gaurav is a medical student, while Pratibha studies engineering. Sources said that both the accused are from affluent families and have come to repent their actions. One of their friends said that the only reason they had behaved so poorly was because they were under influence.

The duo has been arrested under Sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (sexual harassment), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 34 (common intention). They have been remanded to police custody till March 5.

Another case

On Saturday, the Sakinaka police arrested a 29-year-old for abusing and throwing beer bottles at cops. While the incident had taken place on February 23, the accused, Shailesh Gupta, had managed to escape at the time.

On the day of the incident, Shailesh and his friends parked their bikes on the road, so the police asked them to move aside. But the group started abusing the cops and threw beer bottles at them. The cops learnt that he had also been charged with theft in the past. He has been remanded to police custody till March 6.

