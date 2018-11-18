Mumbai: Two workers injured in slab collapse in Vikhroli

national

The workers, identified as Amirul Hassan (23) and Ashok Ghode (60), sustained head injuries in the incident, a police official said

Representational picture

Two persons were injured on Sunday when the slab of an under-construction structure collapsed on them in suburban Vikhroli, the police said. The incident occurred around 11 am at the construction site located opposite Utkarsh Bal Mandir School in Vikhroli (East).

The workers, identified as Amirul Hassan (23) and Ashok Ghode (60), sustained head injuries in the incident, a police official said.

They were rushed to hospital, he said, adding that there condition is stable.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever