Mumbai: Two-year-old found dead next to unconscious couple in Panvel

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A two-year-old girl was found dead next to unconscious mother and her boyfriend in a hotel room in Panvel on Saturday.

The couple is wanted in Kerala for the murder of the child's father but is being treated at JJ hospital in the city. The police suspect that the couple fed pesticide to the child and then tried to commit suicide.

According to the police, the Malayali couple arrived in Panvel on Friday and checked into the hotel. However, the hotel staff got no response on Saturday around noon when they went to check in on them. They informed the manager who called the police. The police opened the door with a duplicate key and found the three of them lying on the floor, motionless.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where the child was declared brought dead. The couple was hospitalised for treatment. The police checked the identity cards and they were identified as Liji Kurian, 29, and the man as Wasim Abdul Kadir, 35, who were both residents of Idukki, Kerala.

The police officers contacted their counterparts and were informed that the two were wanted in Kerala for the murder of Liji's husband, Rijosh.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, a police official said, "Liji and Wasim worked together at a mushroom farm and were having an extramarital affair. They allegedly killed Liji’s husband Rijosh. We suspect they learned that Wasim’s brother, who allegedly played a role in the murder, had been detained by the police. They realised they could soon be arrested. That’s why they tried to commit suicide."

The police official added that they have registered a case of accidental death. An FIR will be registered after the post-mortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates