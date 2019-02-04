Mumbai: Two youths dies in freak road accident in Kandivli

national

The two boys were on their way to Lokhandwala to meet some friends when the incident took place

Representational Image

Two youths died in a road accident at Kandivli East on Sunday afternoon. While travelling towards Lokhandwala, their bike rammed into a divider. The two were severely injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment but were declared dead before being admitted.

According to the information given by the police, the deceased were identified as Lokesh Chhaganlal Babhalia 27 and Deepak Shetty 22.

Babhalia was Santacruz resident, living with his parents and sister. His father retired fromt he government job while his mother was battling a sickness at a hospital. He was a huge fan of music and loved to sing as well.

The two had planned to catch up with some friends in Lokhandwala.

While overtaking an auto near Saidhaam Temple, the rider lost control of the bike. While they ran into the auto and then collided with the divider, the rickshaw was overturned with all passengers severely injured.

An eyewitness said that the duo held their helmet in the hand instead of wearing it, which could have probably saved their lives.

As the Samata Nagar police received the information, they reached the spot and rushed both youths to the nearby DNA hospital.

"The cops have registered an ADR and investigations are on, said a police official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates