Mumbai U-16 cricketer set for lengthy ban after flashing at teammate

Representational Images

The Mumbai U-16 cricketer, who was accused of flashing at his teammate during the December 22-25 Vijay Merchant Trophy quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh in Andhra Pradesh, is set to face a lengthy ban.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) may take a few days to decide the quantum of punishment after a disciplinary meeting was conducted yesterday. Everyone concerned with the incident was called to present their side of the story.

While the accused cricketer vehemently denied the incident during the meeting, MCA sources said that they have enough evidence of sexual misconduct. "We have heard all concerned parties. We will take necessary action after looking at all aspects," said MCA's joint secretary, Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar.

