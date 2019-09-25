Mumbai: Uber launches insurance cover at no extra cost for all its riders

On Wednesday, the world's largest ride-sharing company Uber launched a one-of-its-kind initiative which will cover rider insurance at no extra cost. Uber launched the insurance cover in partnership with Bharti AXA and TATA AIG. This new initiative will cover all riders in cars, autos, and motor vehicles up to a maximum of Rs 5,00,000 lakhs in case of an accident on a trip.

The insurance provides cover for physical injury as a result of any accident that might occur while on a trip with Uber, from the point the rider enters the vehicle until the end of the trip. Uber has partnered with Bharti AXA and TATA AIG for this insurance initiative.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia said, "At Uber, the safety of all our riders is at the heart of our business and their wellbeing will always be our top priority." He further said that he expects the initiative to be "well-received by the rider community and their families, giving them a greater sense of security and assurance when they take an Uber ride."

"We are glad to partner with Uber and provide comprehensive accidental insurance scheme to millions of its passengers in India. This further strengthens and extends our ongoing association with Uber as we also provide protection to Uber driver-partners. Through this partnership, we will secure Uber riders against any accident/mishap during the duration of the ride. This is an addition to our 'sachet'ised insurance solutions to provide coverage to customers as per their needs and ensure their peace of mind during the ride," said Saurav Jaiswal, Chief Distribution Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance.

"This collaboration is now more than a year old. It began with Personal Accident Insurance for Uber Eats delivery partners. Owing to the success of this initiative, we have now extended our program to the driver-partners and the riders of Uber Auto and Uber Moto. We are constantly innovating to improve the delivery of insurance services to the end-user and are optimistic of expanding our reach within the Uber ecosystem." said Parag Ved, Executive Vice-President & Head- Personal Lines, TATA AIG general insurance.

The procedure

To report an accident to Uber, riders can go to the Past Trips section in-app and provide feedback on the ride. To navigate further, riders need to go to the menu and select Help > Trip and Fare Review > I was involved in an accident. Uber's 24x7 support team will then reach out to the rider and coordinate with the insurance partner to take them through the claim process.

Coverage Benefits include*:

Accidental Death: INR 5,00,000

Accidental Disability (Permanent/Partial): Up to INR 5,00,000

Accidental Hospitalization: Up to INR 2,00,000 including OPD benefit maximum up to INR 50,000.

