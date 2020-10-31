Mumbai: Uber, NAB partner for 12,000 free rides for the blind

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Uber has announced a partnership with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), worth over Rs 25 lakh, to facilitate 12,000 free rides for the visually impaired and their caregivers, teachers.

The partnership, which will be valid for November and December, will enable their safe access to educational and training institutes as well as workplaces in eight cities — Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata.

Uber has also introduced a new safety policy, which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a previous trip, to take a selfie which shows them wearing one, in order to book their next trip.

Since Uber began mask verification selfies for drivers in May 2020, more than 17.44 million verifications have been carried out throughout India.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news