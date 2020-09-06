Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray charts out new plan to fight COVID-19 battle

Senior residents of Sarova Complex wait to get tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp in Kandivli, on Saturday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Setting new records, the state reported more than 20,000 fresh cases in a single day on Saturday, as Mumbai's daily count continued to remain above 1,700. During a meeting with civic officials, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior bureaucrats held on Saturday, a campaign titled, My Family, My Responsibility, was discussed. It will be implemented from September 15.

A civic official who attended the meeting said due to complaints of bed unavailability, Thackeray directed ward officials to promote the jumbo facilities as a reliable option. "Even though there are more than enough ICU beds, and beds with oxygen supply at the jumbo centres, people want to go to private hospitals and they panic when they don't find a bed at a hospital of their choice. We have been asked to assure citizens that the jumbo facilities are offering quality care as well," said the official.

To implement the My Family, My Responsibility campaign, Thackeray directed the civic body to rope in corporators, NGOs, public representatives among others. The official added that ward officials were directed to resume contact tracing. "We have been asked to carry out focus testing in crowds where there are cases, instead of randomly testing people. Earlier, we were asked to find 20 high risk contacts of every patient and now we have the target of testing 30 close contacts of the patient within 48 hours," he said.

The state's recovery rate further dropped to 72.01 per cent and while 10,801 patients were discharged from the state, 896 patients were discharged from Mumbai. While Mumbai's recovery rate remained at 80 per cent, the doubling rate further dropped to 73 days. With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate rose to 0.96 per cent with 10 wards having a growth rate higher than 1 per cent.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news