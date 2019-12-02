Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray gets 'Varsha', Devendra Fadnavis alotted 'Sagar' as official residence

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday allotted the official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill. Official residences have also been allotted to other ministers today. Senior NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted 'Rampek' at Malabar Hill, NCP leader Jayant Patil with 'Seva Sadan' at Malabar Hill and Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been allotted 'Silver Stone' bungalow at Pedder Road.

Official residences allotted to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/az99Vfn9Sv — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The development comes two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi comfortably won the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

BJP and Shiv Sena alliance collapsed after BJP did not accept the latter's demand for equal power-sharing including rotation of the chief minister's post in the new government.

Maharashtra: Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis allotted 'Sagar' bungalow as official residence https://t.co/7pEm4nXBd3 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Sena later stitched an alliance - Maha Vikas Aghadi - with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the new government with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm. On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis was allotted 'Sagar' bungalow as his official residence.

On November 28, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

