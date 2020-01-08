Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray interacts with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata to make state a trillion-dollar economy

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani. Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra among others to gather inputs and set expectations in order to make the state a trillion-dollar economy by the year 2025.

Uddhav Thackeray's officials Twitter account, Office of Uddhav Thackeray tweeted, "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chaired a meeting with prominent industrialists to draw a roadmap towards building a globally competitive, industrially and economically progressive State with an ultimate vision to build a trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

The official Twitter handle also shared a picture of the meeting in which one can see business tycoons and prominent industrialists such as Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra in attendance. In his tweet, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the ultimate vision of the state government is to build a trillion-dollar economy.

The meeting, which was organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), CM Uddhav Thackeray also stated the measures that need to be taken by the government in order to give impetus to industrial growth in the state.



"This meeting was organised to gather inputs and set expectations with the vision to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by 2025," Thackeray said at the event, reports ANI. Besides industrialists, the meeting was also graced by several ministers and government officials.

