Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray threatens action against Metro 3 officials

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that officials involved in the felling of trees in Aarey where the Metro 3 car shed would be built would be taken to task once the BJP-Sena government comes to power.

"I will speak about it at an appropriate time, but let me tell you that I will ensure that the people responsible for murdering the trees would be acted against. The next government would be ours," he told a press conference on Saturday.

While the father was measured in his response in view of a pre-alliance with the BJP which is aggressively pushing for the car shed at Aarey, Thackeray's son Aaditya did not mince words.

The Sena's Worli candidate took to Twitter to express his anguish and protest. "The vigour with which the @MumbaiMetro3 is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in PoK, giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees?" he tweeted.

Earlier, Aaditya had demanded that Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's MD Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande be transferred from the position. "A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover," he tweeted.

Aaditya said it'd be a shame if cases were filed against the activists for protesting. "I call out and request the CM to look into this and ask the police to not put any cases for people with love for the environment. We'd be hypocritical then at the @UN if we do this," he said, making a veiled reference to the PM's address on a climate change at the forum.

After the HC imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Yashwant Jadhav, the Sena corporator told reporters on Saturday that the party would appeal to the Supreme Court against the HC order. "Tree cutting at night is illegal and it was started without an official copy of the order. We will go to the Supreme Court, "he said.

