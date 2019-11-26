Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to be CM; leaders of Sena-NCP-Cong to meet Governor, says Nawab Malik

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the NCP said on Tuesday, while claiming that collapse of the Devendra Fadnavis government has punctured the BJP's "arrogance". Leaders of Sena, NCP, and Congress will hold a meeting shortly and then meet Governor B K Koshyari, said NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik here.

Nawab Malik,NCP: Sharad Pawar saheb had said that Uddhav ji will be the Chief Minister and Uddhav ji has also agreed to this https://t.co/SoMCCT64AI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

He dismissed Fadnavis's claim that the Sena-NCP- Congress coalition will not last long, and stated that their

the government will run not only for five years but for "20-25 years". Earlier in the day, Fadnavis tendered his resignation for want of numbers after his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar, stepped down citing "personal reasons".

"This is the victory of the people...the people of Maharashtra have deflated the arrogance of BJP leaders," Malik told reporters ahead of a meeting of leaders of the NCP, Sena, and Congress. "Uddhav Thackeray will be the next chief minister, (NCP supremo Sharad) Pawar has already said. Uddhav-Ji has also consented to be the chief minister," Malik said.

The leaders of the three parties will meet Governor Koshyari after their meeting, he said.

