Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to lead new Maharashtra government, says Sharad Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday. Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP, and the Sena, who are making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, Pawar said there was a consensus on Thackeray's leadership.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress meeting: We all have consensus on the name of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UTV9Lrk2c0 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

"There is a consensus that leadership of the government will be with Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters after the meeting. He said the meeting at Nehru Centre in central Mumbai deliberated extensively on finalising an agenda for governance.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates