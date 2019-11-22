MENU

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to lead new Maharashtra government, says Sharad Pawar

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 20:12 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Pawar said that said the meeting at Nehru Centre in central Mumbai deliberated extensively on finalising an agenda for governance

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday. Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP, and the Sena, who are making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, Pawar said there was a consensus on Thackeray's leadership.

"There is a consensus that leadership of the government will be with Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters after the meeting. He said the meeting at Nehru Centre in central Mumbai deliberated extensively on finalising an agenda for governance.

