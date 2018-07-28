Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray's birthday celebrated amidst sea of plastic!

Even though it was Uddhav's son who proposed the plastic ban, Sena workers and supporters thronged their party chief's house bearing birthday presents covered in the banned material

Uddhav Thackeray accepts a basket of dry fruits wrapped in plastic

The plastic ban seems to be in action everywhere but Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. On the occasion of Thackeray's birthday on Friday, scores of Sena workers and supporters thronged Matoshree, unabashedly carrying plastic bags, bouquets and gifts wrapped in plastic. Ironically, this is the very party that was behind the anti-plastic campaign in Maharashtra.

Plastic's just fine here

It was Uddhav's son, Aaditya, who had proposed the plastic ban across the state, which has been in force since June 24. While the common man could be fined anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 if they are found carrying the contraband material, with Sena as the ruling party in the BMC, plastic seems to be just fine at Matoshree.

When the Sena had pushed for the ban, the move was praised by environmentalists. However, within a month, several amendments were made to allow concessions for traders and eateries. This was met with a mixed reaction, with green activists insisting that a total ban on plastic is necessary, while others said moderation would be more effective. Yesterday, however, all the rules were broken at Uddhav's birthday bash, as herds of Sena followers arrived to wish him, bearing gifts and bouquets wrapped in plastic, carried in polythene bags. Uddhav, too, was seen accepting the gifts without a reproach for the embarrassing display of rule-breaking.



Party members arrive bearing an edible arrangement of dates held up by a plastic sheet. Pics/Sameer Markande

'Sena exposed'

Sanjay Nirupam, city Congress chief, said, “Shiv Sena is being exposed in front of Mumbaikars regarding the plastic ban. In reality, the ban is not being implemented at all.” However, Harshal Pradhan, Sena's media coordinator and close aide to the Thackeray family, rubbished all the claims. Despite this reporter informing that we have photographs of the event, he said, “I was present there the entire day, but I did not see any such thing.”

Activistspeak

“It was eight months ago that the plan for a ban was first announced. I have been very critical of it; I have called it a political stunt. I think people are enthusiastic about the ban but fail to realise that it has become second nature to use these items, and it is hard to go without them. Constructive efforts are essential, and I think the best way is to use pricing as a mechanism to discourage people from using plastic,” said Rishi Agarwal, an environmental activist.

Rs 25k

Maximum fine for using contraband plastic

Still banned

> Disposable thermocol and plastic cutlery

> Plastic carry bags

> Plastic wraps for bouquets

