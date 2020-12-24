Mumbai: UK banker misses Christmas with mother, sister due to new virus

A UK-based 44-year-old banker has had to extend his stay in the city once again amid new restrictions imposed over the mutated COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom. UK-resident Jeff Bhatija, had come to the city to meet his 86-year-old father, Nandkumar Bhatija, who resides at Linking Road, Bandra West. Jeff's December 23 late night flight to UK was suspended due to the new virus. Jeff had planned to celebrate Christmas with his mother and sister in the UK.

Jeff Bhatija said, "I had come to Mumbai before the lockdown to spend time with my father. However, I got stuck due to COVID. I had promised my mother and sister that I will return for Christmas. But the flight got cancelled. Even if I do manage to reach there, I will have to quarantine for five days. Which means spending Christmas alone."

"I spent over a year in Mumbai due to the lockdown. Now suddenly, exactly during my travel, a new virus has been found. Now I will celebrate Christmas in Mumbai with my father. The new virus is said to be deadly. I don't want to take a risk. Many flights are still going to the UK under several guidelines. However, no one can come from there," Jeff added. The new COVID virus is said to be more contagious than the first one. It has been named B.1.1.7.

